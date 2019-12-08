9 ducks in a match: Maldives Women batting collapse against Nepal makes for a bizarre scorecard

Nepal Women bowlers got nine of Maldives batters out for a duck (Source: Nepal Cricket/Twitter) Nepal Women bowlers got nine of Maldives batters out for a duck (Source: Nepal Cricket/Twitter)

In a bizarre cricket match, Maldives Women managed to score just eight runs in a T20I match including seven extras through wide deliveries. The South Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition at Pokhara witnessed yet another disappointing performance from Maldives Women as their opener Aima Aishath was the only run-scorer in the team. Aishath scored just one run from 12 deliveries whereas rest of the team got out for a duck.

Maldives skipper Zoona Mariyam played the most number of deliveries (16) but she could not score a single run. Anjali Chand, who registered the best bowling figures in T20I cricket (six wickets for no run) earlier this week was the highest wicket-taker today as well. Chand took four wickets for one run.

Sita Magar and Rubi Belbashi picked two wickets each whereas Suman Khatiwada and Karuna Bhandari took one wicket each. Maldives were bundled out for eight runs in 11.3 overs playing 68 dot balls.

Chasing a lowly target of nine runs, Nepal achieved it in just seven deliveries. Openers Kajal Shrestha and Roma Thapa scored two and five runs respectively whereas two runs came off wide deliveries.

With a big win, Nepal bagged a bronze medal after a win against Maldives in the match for third place.

Listen to Express Sports podcast

Maldives had a horrific tournament. They were bundled out for 16 runs in the previous match for Nepal. They managed to score just six runs in reply to Bangladesh’s 255 on December 5, losing the match by a margin of 249 runs. They also conceded 279 runs against Sri Lanka and posted 30 runs in reply on December 4.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App