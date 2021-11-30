83 Movie: From Chirag Patil to Mali Marshall, sons of legends play their father’s role

Actor Ranveer Singh’s starrer movie titled ’83’ is set to release on December 24.

Ranveer will play the role of India’s World Cup, winning captain Kapil Dev.

Interestingly, in the movie, several sons of former cricketing legends will be seen donning their father’s role.

Chirag Patil, son of former India swashbuckling batter Sandeep Patil, will step into his father’s shoes for ’83’. Sandeep Patil has played the 1983 World Cup with broken ribs.

Sandeep Patil scored a feisty 51 against hosts England in the first semi-final at Manchester.

Carl Greenidge, son of former West Indies opener Gordon Greendige has effortlessly slipped into the role of his father due to his uncanny resemblance.

Mali Marshall, son of West Indies fast bowling great Malcolm Marshall, too will play his father’s role and will recreate his father’s gutsy knock of 51 against Pakistan in the 1983 World Cup semi-final.

Malcolm Marshall was part of the fearsome West Indies quartet of pace bowlers—Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts.

However, West Indies captain Clive Llyod son Jason Llyod will play the role of fast bowler Joel Garner because of his 6’8” frame. Shivnarine Chandrapaul’s son is playing the role of Lary Gomes.