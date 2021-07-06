scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Must Read

7 members of England team test positive for Covid-19, Ben Stokes to lead against Pakistan

The ECB has not revealed players' names who have been affected by the virus. However, they have said that the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast and the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan will go as planned.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 6, 2021 2:41:30 pm
england players covid positive, ecb, england vs sri lanka, 3 england players covid 19, ben stokes england captain, eoin morgan covid 19, england vs pakistan 2021, england vs sri lanka 2021Ben Stokes' will be leading England in limited-overs series against Pakistan starting July 8 (BCCI)

Seven members of the England cricket team including three players and four staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

“Following RTPCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members – three players and four management team members – of the England Men’s ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19,” the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB has not revealed the covid positive players’ names. However, they have said that the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast and the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan will go as planned. Instead of Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes will be leading the squad against Pakistan which is set to be announced on Tuesday.

‘‘We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions,” Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to Captain. We also recognise the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their Men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic,’’ he added.

England recently played the limited-over series against Sri Lanka. So far, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board has not made any announcements if any of their players have been affected by the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Maana Patel prepares for Tokyo Olympics in Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 06: Latest News