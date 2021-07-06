7 members of England team test positive for Covid-19, Ben Stokes to lead against Pakistan

Seven members of the England cricket team including three players and four staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

“Following RTPCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members – three players and four management team members – of the England Men’s ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19,” the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB has not revealed the covid positive players’ names. However, they have said that the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast and the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan will go as planned. Instead of Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes will be leading the squad against Pakistan which is set to be announced on Tuesday.

The Royal London ODIs and the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan will go ahead. Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad – which will be named in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/LH3mBm8wOz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

‘‘We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions,” Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer said.

“Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to Captain. We also recognise the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their Men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic,’’ he added.

England recently played the limited-over series against Sri Lanka. So far, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board has not made any announcements if any of their players have been affected by the virus.