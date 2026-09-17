69 cricketers, 15 venues: How BCCI will field 5 Indian teams in five weeks

Between Sep 22 and Oct 17, India will field 69 men's cricketers across formats. (CREIMAS/BCCI)

The Indian team management and the national senior selection committee have a lot on their plate as the senior men’s side gears up for an intense course of action across formats.

The men’s cricket team’s Asian Games campaign coincides with India’s home series against the West Indies, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. Moreover, an India A side will be featuring in a series of matches against Australia A, starting next week, across the Multi-Day and 50-over formats. Starting October 1, a Rest of India side will also be in action during the Irani Cup, featuring the Ranji Trophy champions J&K in Srinagar.