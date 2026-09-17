69 cricketers, 15 venues: How BCCI will field 5 Indian teams in five weeks

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The Indian team management and the national senior selection committee have a lot on their plate as the senior men’s side gears up for an intense course of action across formats.
The men’s cricket team’s Asian Games campaign coincides with India’s home series against the West Indies, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. Moreover, an India A side will be featuring in a series of matches against Australia A, starting next week, across the Multi-Day and 50-over formats. Starting October 1, a Rest of India side will also be in action during the Irani Cup, featuring the Ranji Trophy champions J&K in Srinagar.
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Between September 22 and October 17, India are slated to host a heavy roster of 69 different players across formats and 15 venues.
Here’s a breakdown of all 69 players that will be in action
India’s ODI team against West Indies [15 players]: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
India’s T20I team against West Indies [13 players]: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
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India’s T20I team for Asian Games [3 players]: Jasprit Bumrah, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur
Rest of India team for Irani Cup [15 players]: Rishabh Pant [C, WK], Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan [VC], Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal [WK], Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.
India A team for Multi-Day series vs AUS-A [15 players]: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*
India A team for 50-over series vs AUS-A [8 players]: Priyansh Arya, Rajat Patidar, Nishant Sindhu, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh.
India A vs Australia A Multi-Day and One-Day series: September 22 to October 11, 2026
India vs Japan T20I and Asian Games: September 22 to October 3*, 2026
India vs West Indies ODI and T20I series: September 27 to October 17, 2026
Irani Cup: October 1 to 5, 2026.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.