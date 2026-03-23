629 runs in 163.4 overs: Singapore-born batsman and South Africa-raised opener notch premier grade record in Australia

A business graduate born in Singapore, Hugo Burdon, and a South African migrant once coached by Marnus Labuschagne, Stephan Muller, combined the highest recorded partnership in Australia’s premier grade cricket. Uniting them at one for 2, the Gold Coast Mens’ pair compiled 629 runs for the third wicket against Northern Suburbs in Queensland Premier Cricket first grade final. Muller remained unbeaten on 272 (492 balls and 31 fours) while Burdon (340 off 492 balls) perished attempting to surpass the highest score in grade cricket, etched in Australia opener Matt Renshaw’s name (344).

Burdon, who had featured in six first-class games for Queensland, was the more aggressive among the two, spanking 30 fours and 12 maximums. He, though, did not anticipate to bat in the first over itself. He was not ready, but some pleasant words from his opponent’s fans when he walked in motivated him. “When we were 2-1, they had a little peanut gallery that were offering us some advice,” Burdon said. “We seemed to quieten them down to the point they started going at their own blokes. When I walked out, I was like, oh, here we go. I thought I was hiding at four. You just try and go about your process,” he added.