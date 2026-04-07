50 in 2.4 overs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi power RR to 2nd-fastest IPL team fifty vs MI in 11-over match

Rajasthan Royals unleashed a record-breaking carnage against the Mumbai Indians on a rainy night in Guwahati as they set the fastest-ever team fifty in IPL history on Tuesday night.

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With the game reduced to an 11-overs-per-side match that began shortly after 10 pm, MI captain Hardik Pandya opted to field first before Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on a six-hitting rampage.

Jaiswal set the boundary procession rolling with four fours and a six in the opening over off seamer Deepak Chahar. Facing up against India seam king Jasprit Bumrah for the first time, RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi clubbed a six off the first delivery of the second over before smashing another maximum in the same over.