50 in 2.4 overs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi power RR to 2nd-fastest IPL team fifty vs MI in 11-over match

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Rajasthan Royals unleashed a record-breaking carnage against the Mumbai Indians on a rainy night in Guwahati as they set the fastest-ever team fifty in IPL history on Tuesday night.
FOLLOW: RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE
With the game reduced to an 11-overs-per-side match that began shortly after 10 pm, MI captain Hardik Pandya opted to field first before Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on a six-hitting rampage.
Jaiswal set the boundary procession rolling with four fours and a six in the opening over off seamer Deepak Chahar. Facing up against India seam king Jasprit Bumrah for the first time, RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi clubbed a six off the first delivery of the second over before smashing another maximum in the same over.
Royal challengers bangalore – 2.3 overs vs KTK, 2011
Rajasthan Royals – 2.4 overs vs KKR, 2023
Rajasthan Royals – 2.4 overs vs MI, 2026*
Kings XI Punjab – 2.5 overs vs DD, 2018
Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal then smashed left-arm seamer Trent Boult for a staggering three sixes in the subsequent over as RR raced past 50 in only 2.4 deliveries, equalling their fastest team fifty in IPL history and the joint-second quickest ever in the tournament. RR had produced a similar start in 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders when Jaiswal slammed the fastest-ever IPL half-century in only 13 balls.
RR’s six sixes within the first three overs are the highest ever in the league’s history.
While Jaiswal soared to a 23-ball fifty, Sooryavanshi set a new record in the IPL with his very first maximum in the match. Sooryavanshi surpassed Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan as the highest six-hitter among all teenagers in the tournament’s history, raising his tall to 35 sixes in only 10 innings.
Most sixes as a teenager in IPL history
35* – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (10 innings)
30 – Rishabh Pant (24 inn)
30 – Ishan Kishan (27 inn)
22 – Sanju Samson (23 inn)
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