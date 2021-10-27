“5 minute mei English Khatam Ho Jayegi”: Afghanistan Captain Mohammad Nabi before PC

After Afghanistan’s win against Scotland in their opening Super 12 T20 World Cup match on Monday, the winning captain, who was in a jolly mood but clearly out of place, wondered whether his English would last through the press conference that was about to start.

In the video that has now gone viral, a nervous Nabi is seen looking here and there as he waits for the post-match press conference to start before saying out loud, “Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh. Kitne questions hain? 5 minutes mei meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai (This is the most difficult job to do. How many questions are there? My English will be over in 5 minute).”

“5 mint main meri English Khatam hojye gi”😂#T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/ugbmHFLeL4 — Abdul Wahab (@abdulwahabdr02) October 26, 2021

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi came up with a self-deprecating remark before the start of a press conference on Monday. Nabi-led Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Nabi was in tears when Afghanistan lined up for the national anthem. Questions have been raised over the future of the team ever since the Taliban took control of the country on August 15 this year.

Afghanistan produced a dominating display of power-hitting before Mujeeb Ur Rahman ripped apart the rival batting line-up with his five-wicket haul. Afghanistan first posted a challenging 190 for four after opting to bat and then bundled out Scotland for just 60 run in 10.2 overs to pull off a huge win in Group 2.

Scotland piled up 27 runs in the first three overs before Mujeeb scalped Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer and Calum MacLoed off successive balls. Mujeeb didn’t get his hat-trick but two balls later he trapped Richie Berrington to reduce Scotland to 28 for three after four overs.