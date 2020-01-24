5 fifties in one match: India, New Zealand combine to create history in T20I cricket

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with unbeaten 58 (Source: AP, BCCI) Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with unbeaten 58 (Source: AP, BCCI)

The venue for the first T20I of the five-T20I series between India and New Zealand was a batting paradise. A total of 407 runs were scored from 39 overs. A world record was created in the Auckland T20I as five batsmen scored half-centuries in the match — Colin Munro (59), Kane Williamson (51), Ross Taylor (54*), KL Rahul (56) and Shreyas Iyer (58*).

Here is a look at other feats achieved in the high-scoring affair on Friday:

# The run chase of 204 is India’s third-highest run chase in T20I cricket. It is also the fourth time India have chased down a 200-plus total in T20I cricket, more than any other team.

# Ross Taylor scored his sixth T20I half-century. This was his first T20I half-century in six years. His previous fifty came against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2014.

# Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 36 runs in his four overs. Sodhi surpassed Umar Gul (11 wickets) to become leading wicket-taker against India in T20Is.

# This was the fifth instance in T20I cricket where three batsmen have registered fifty-plus scores in an innings.

# Colin Munro scored his sixth T20I fifty in the series opener. Munro surpassed Brendon McCullum to become New Zealand’s leading run-scorer against India and fifth overall. The Kiwi opener scored 307 runs from eight matches including one century and two half-centuries.

# This was India’s second T20I win in New Zealand. India’s first T20I win in New Zealand came in February 2019.

# New Zealand registered their highest powerplay score against India in T20I cricket.

