scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

4th T20I: Rohit’s India ensures another series win after beating WI by 59 runs

India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series

By: PTI | Lauderhill (florida) |
August 7, 2022 8:20:29 am
India's players celebrate as they walk off the field after winning the fourth T20 cricket match against the West Indies. (AP)

Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

It was a perfect weekend for the NRIs in and around Florida, as India first scored 191 for 5 with useful knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls), and a cameo from Axar Patel (20 not out off 8 balls).

On a ground where the highest successful run-chase by any team is 98, a target of 192 was simply out of question, and the West Indies innings folded for a lowly 132 in 19.1 overs.

While Brandon King (13) and Kyle Mayers (14) started the chase on a bright note, hitting Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over, things went downhill from that point.

Saturday happened to be the day when Bhuvneshwar’s new-ball partner Avesh Khan (2/17 in 4 overs) was ready to shed his tag of being profligate with a couple of fine spells.

The delivery that got King stopped on him and the result was an easy return catch.

One drop batter Devon Thomas (1) wanted a move-on and Avesh’s fuller delivery didn’t hit the middle of his bat, and the resultant skier was easily taken by Deepak Hooda to complete one of his three catches.

Nicholas Pooran (24 off 8 balls) looked in ominous touch with three monstrous sixes before Mayers sold him a dummy, retreating back on a non-existent single and he was stranded mid-pitch when Pant whipped the bail.

While Axar Patel (2/48 in 4 overs) got a bit of pasting, he removed Mayers and Rovman Powell (24 off 16 balls), both holing out in the deep.

Arshdeep Singh (3/12 in 3.1 overs) then put the brakes and it became a walk in the park by the time the back-10 started. Ravi Bishnoi also utilised the opportunity with steady figures of 2 for 27 in 4 overs.

Put into bat, Pant and skipper Rohit missed out on big knocks but made useful enough contributions to propel India to 191 for 5.

Rohit and Pant were the main contributors while Axar struck some meaty blows towards the end to finish unbeaten on 20 off 8 balls.

Sanju Samson was more subdued during his 30 not out off 23 balls, often failing to find the boundaries, which prevented India from reaching 200.

For West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, cricket indeed turned out to be a great leveller as he was smoked for 66 runs off his 4 overs only a week after he had taken a career-best six-wicket haul in the second ODI. It was the most expensive spell by a West Indies bowler in T20Is.

Rohit’s new approach in powerplay might not have produced many big knocks save a half-century but he is certainly showing the way with positive intent upfront.

McCoy went for three sixes and 25 runs in an over. In those three, Rohit had a couple of maximums — a pull over deep mid-wicket and a flat one over long-off.

The one that got him maximum cheers was a slog swept six off Akeal Hosein (1/28 in 4 overs), but the very next delivery, which was a tad slower and the length slightly shorter, brought about his downfall.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

But Rohit’s 33 in a stand of 53, in less than five overs, set the tone and gave other batters time and confidence to go after the bowling.

The tendency to preserve wickets and then go after bowling, which has been a bane of Indian T20 teams of the recent past, isn’t visible anymore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...

The cushion of the strike-rate gave Pant and Deepak Hooda (21 off 19 balls) close to six overs to produce a 47-run stand, which was the launch-pad for the final flourish from Axar.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 08:20:29 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

3

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines
14th Vice President

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

Justice Chandrachud: Being tolerant doesn’t mean blind conformity

Justice Chandrachud: Being tolerant doesn’t mean blind conformity

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 8 | In Pics: India add 6 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 07: Latest News