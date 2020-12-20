36 all out: India’s stunning collapse shocks former Pakistan stars

India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/David Mairuz)

India’s shocking defeat at Adelaide has been drawing reactions from all the parts of the world and understandably so from across the border. From former captains to current commentators, India’s stunning batting collapse prompted a variety of opinions.

Batting great Javed Miandad put down India’s horrific performance to a very bad day at the office. “I think some of the balls were unplayable to be fair but what surprised me was that no one even down the order put up resistance. A total of 36 does not represent the worth of this team.”

Pakistan skipper, Shahid Afridi also took to Twitter and backed India to bounce back but observed that it would be tough in Virat Kohli‘s absence.

Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 19, 2020

Former captain Rashid Latif recalled that in 2002, the Pakistan team had fallen into a similar situation against Australia at Sharjah when they were bowled out for 59 and 53.

“It must have been a nightmare for Kohli to see his team bowled out for just 36 runs.” Akhtar, one of the fastest bowlers the game has ever seen, said he couldn’t believe what he saw. He slammed the batsmen for showing no intent or foot movement at the crease to counter the seam and swing.

“I thought their approach was not positive at all after taking the first innings lead and bowling out Australia on the second day they had a very good chance to win the game.”

