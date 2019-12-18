31 runs in an over: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant break Sachin Tendulkar-Ajay Jadeja’s 20-year-old record

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 73 runs from 24 balls for fourth wicket (Source: AP) Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 73 runs from 24 balls for fourth wicket (Source: AP)

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant went for an all-out attack in the death overs of the second ODI against West Indies at Vizag on Wednesday. The two batsmen broke India’s record of most runs scored in a single over in ODI cricket hitting Roston Chase for 31 runs. The previous record was held by Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja who scored 28 runs in an over against New Zealand at Hyderabad in 1999.

The 47th over of the innings bowled by Roston Chase turned out to be the most expensive one of the innings. Iyer hit four sixes and a boundary from the over whereas Pant scored just a single. The off-spinner contributed with a no-ball and byes making it one of the most expensive over of ODI history.

This is seventh-most expensive over in ODI cricket. The highest belongs to former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs who hit sixes in an over against Netherlands in World Cup 2003.

In the 46th over, Pant took on Sheldon Cottrell hitting him for 24 runs in an over including three fours and two sixes. The Delhi Capitals (DC) players added 73 runs for the fourth wicket off just 24 deliveries.

The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 39 runs from 16 deliveries before losing his wicket to Keemo Paul. On the other hand, Iyer scored his fourth ODI half-century on the trot from just 28 deliveries.

The late carnage helped India post a total of 387 for five wickets, their second-highest against West Indies in the format.

