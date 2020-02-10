3 Indians in U19 Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament

Yashasvi Jaiswal was named as the player of the tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal was named as the player of the tournament.

The International Cricket Council announced the official team of the tournament featuring representatives from six sides on Monday.

World Cup-winning Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali is leading the side with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and Player of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal all included.

“An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer,” the ICC revealed in a media statement.

Besides left-handed opener Jaiswal and leg-spinner Bishnoi, right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi was the other Indian to feature in the 12-member team.

Jaiswal was named the Player of the Tournament for his impressive show with the bat, as the left-handed batsman accumulated 400 runs in six innings at an astounding average of 133. He topped the scoring chart comfortably, finishing 114 runs ahead of closest competitor Ravindu Rasantha of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, his teammate Bishnoi topped the wicket-taking chart by claiming 17 in six matches and Tyagi impressed everyone with his swing. The latter went on to scalp 11 wickets at an average of 13.90.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order):

Yashasvi Jaiswal – India

Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan

Ravindu Rasantha – Sri Lanka

Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain – Bangladesh

Nyeem Young – West Indies

Akbar Ali – Bangladesh (WK, Captain)

Shafiqullah Ghafari – Afghanistan

Ravi Bishnoi – India

Kartik Tyagi – India

Jayden Seales – West Indies

12th man: Akil Kumar – Canada

