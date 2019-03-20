Toggle Menu
22-year-old Kolkata club cricketer dies on-fieldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/22-year-old-kolkata-club-cricketer-dies-on-field-5636302/

22-year-old Kolkata club cricketer dies on-field

22-year-old Sonu Yadav, who plays for Ballygunge Sporting Club in Cricket Association of Bengal's second division league was playing a match at the Bata Club ground.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka u19, India u19, India u19 news, India u19 updates, sports news, cricket, Indian Express
A few years back, another junior Bengal player Aniket Sharma had lost his life collapsing on the field while playing at the Paikpara ground.

A young club cricketer died after collapsing on the field during a friendly match on Wednesday.

22-year-old Sonu Yadav, who plays for Ballygunge Sporting Club in Cricket Association of Bengal’s second division league was playing a match at the Bata Club ground.

According to those present at the ground, the wicketkeeper-batsman was going back to the tent after finishing his batting and suddenly collapsed. He was quickly rushed to the SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A few years back, another junior Bengal player Aniket Sharma had lost his life collapsing on the field while playing at the Paikpara ground.

Ballygunge SC official Shyamal Banerjee said:”I cannot believe that Sonu is no more. Sonu was a very talented cricketer. I heard the news in the afternoon. Heard Sonu was playing with his friends because our club did not have any match. I pray to Almighty so that it gives strength to his family to deal with this loss.”

Don't Miss
I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav
2 WATCH: Matthew Wade shows incredible reflexes to take stunning catch in Sheffield Shield
3 World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting backs Usman Khawaja to make Australia's squad