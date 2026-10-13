2027 ICC World Cup ticket ballot receives over 1.5 crore applications: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday that it has received over Over 1.5 crore ticket applications from 142 countries in the 12 days that its ticket ballot for the 2027 World Cup went live. The tournament will be played from October 2 to November 21 next year and will be hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The ICC had announced the schedule of the tournament on October 1.

“A total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been received since with 4,423,417 ballot registrations generated by fans from across 142 countries, highlighting the immense global interest in the 14th edition of the Men’s Cricket World Cup,” said cricket’s global governing body in a statement on Tuesday.