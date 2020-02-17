2020 Women’s T20I World Cup: How the 10 teams stack up

South Africa’s Lizelle Lee, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia’s Ellyse Perry South Africa’s Lizelle Lee, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia’s Ellyse Perry

The seventh edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from February 21, with the hosts defending their world title against nine other teams. Australia, the most successful team in the Women’s T20 World Cup, will kick off the tournament with a Group A match against India next Friday.

Can India better their semi-final finish from two years ago, when Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and company made the nation dream of the impossible? Will Australia win their fifth title? Can England or West Indies win a second T20 World Cup title? Or can a new nation lay its hands on the crown?

Here is a look at how the 10 teams stack up in the T20 World Cup:

Group A – Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Australia

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Star Player: Ellyse Perry

With the likes of legends Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy in their ranks, the Aussies are favourites to progress to the semifinals from Group A, with India and New Zealand the two strongest contenders to accompany them out of the group stage. Australia’s top order – comprising the likes of Lanning, Beth Mooney and Healy enter the competition in strong form. Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry are expected to lead the home team’s bowling attack.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

Star Player: Smriti Mandhana

Two young batsmen have emerged since the last World Cup who are vital elements in the India T20 team. While Mithali Raj has made way since the 2018 edition. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma could be the two youngsters to look out for this time around. Smriti Mandhana has also enjoyed a fine run of form in T20Is, having 405 runs from 14 matches at an average of 31.15 over 2019.

Deepti Sharma remains a vital wicket taking option for India, along with her middle order role with the bat. Radha Yadav, a 19-year-old spinner from Mumbai, has emerged as a big threat to opposition batting orders in recent times.

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

Star Player: Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are two top order batsmen New Zealand can rely on to get them good starts. Devine and Bates have featured in every edition of the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2009, but they are yet to add a world title against their names. Lea Tahuhu, one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, will also have to be looked out for.

Sri Lanka

Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi (vc), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Umesha Thimashini

Star Player: Chamari Atapattu

Sri Lanka will be looking to spring an upset or two against India, New Zealand and Australia as they continue their quest to qualify for the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. Chamari Atapattu and Shashikala Siriwardene, both veteran players for Sri Lanka, will again be looking to drive their team at the showpiece tournament.

Bangladesh

Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed (vc), Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary

Star Player: Salma Khatun

Bangladesh, one of two teams to have taken the qualification route to the T20 World Cup, are the weakest team from Group A on paper. They beat Ireland to qualify for the tournament. However, they have developed a solid top order over the last few years, comprising the likes of Sanjida Islam and Nigar Sultana. 19-year-old spinner Nahida Akter has brought new life to the Bangladesh bowling attack, while Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun are known threats.

Group B – England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Thailand

England

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Mady Villiers

Star Player: Natalie Sciver

If Australia are the most star-studded side from Group A, England are the team most brimming with superstars in Group B. A batting order that packs a punch right up to the tail, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver are among those who are expected to be among the runs in the tournament.

South Africa

Dane van Niekerk (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Laura Wolvaardt

Star Player: Lizelle Lee

England are favourites to qualify for the semifinals from Group B, but the remaining spot looks set to go down to a three-way race between South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan. Lizelle Lee is the most feared batsman from the South Africa side.

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

Star Player: Stafanie Taylor

West Indies have brought back some established names into their squad for the World Cup. Deandra Dottin, who been out of cricket for eight months, recovering from a right shoulder injury that required corrective surgery and months of rehabilitation, is expected to return to the limelight in the World Cup. Experienced spinner Anisa Mohammed will spearhead the spin attack.

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Umaima Sohail

Star Player: Bismah Maroof

Among teams to have automatically qualified for the World Cup, Pakistan have the worst record at the tournament. Even though they have played all editions of the tournament – since 2009 – they have managed to win a total of six matches. Bismah Maroof, who has been an established name in women’s cricket over the last decade, is the star player from the Pakistan side.

Thailand

Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham (vc), Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang

Star Player: Sornnarin Tippoch

Thailand will be making their first ever appearance at the T20 World Cup, being the first new team to take part in the tournament since 2014. The experience of skipper Sornnarin Tippoch, alongside Nattaya Boochatham, the leading wicket-taker in T20Is last year and Naruemol Chaiwai, the leading run-scorer in T20Is last year, are some of the exciting players to look out for from the Thai side.

