2020 Women’s T20 World Cup delivers record-breaking numbers

A total of 9.02 million fans in India watched the ‘Women in Blue’ take on Australia in the ICC World T20 final, breaking all viewership records across TV as well as digital platforms for a women’s cricket event.

As Harmanpreet Kaur’s India made the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time, fans watched 1.78 billion minutes of live match action on TV of the final. The figure is 59 times more than the final of the previous edition in 2018. The figure was more than 20 times the video views delivered in the previous edition in 2018 and 10 times the previous most successful women’s cricket event, the ICC World Cup in 2017.

The ICC released a viewership data on Thursday which showed that Harmanpreet Kaur’s team struck a chord with the fans, leading to a staggering 5.4 billion total viewing minutes for the tournament across India.

Total viewing minutes is arrived at after a calculation based on how many people watched any particular match for how much duration.

India, though, were thrashed by the Southern Stars at the historic MCG where 86,174 people were present for the summit clash.

ICC’s digital channels went overdrive during the February 21 to March 8 event in Australia, with an astonishing 1.1 billion total video views, making it the most watched event in the history of women’s cricket. In fact, it was the most watched cricket event after the 2019 Men’s World Cup.

It’s official! The ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2020 is one of the most watched women’s sporting events in history. Details 👇https://t.co/jVCClwm08T — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2020

The digital streaming figures too were impressive in India, peaking at 3.1 million for concurrent users of Hotstar during the final.

In Australia, the average audience for the final was 1.2 million, making it the most watched women’s cricket match and the sixth-most watched cricket game ever on subscription television in Australian broadcast history.

