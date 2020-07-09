2020 Asia Cup cancelled, Sri Lanka to host event next year

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup. (File Photo/BCCI) India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup. (File Photo/BCCI)

The 2020 edition of the Asia Cup has been cancelled, the tournament’s governing body confirmed after a meeting on Thursday. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is looking at a window in June 2021 to host the tournament.

Pakistan, who were set to host the tournament this year in the United Arab Emirates, have exchanged hosting rights with Sri Lanka, who will stage next year’s event, while the Pakistan Cricket Board will host the 2022 edition.

The ACC said in a statement it is hoping to stage the Twenty20 competition, which will feature six countries including India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in June next year.

“From the onset the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup,” ACC said in a statement.

READ | Asia Cup is cancelled, says Sourav Ganguly

In conversation with ‘Sports Tak’ in an Instagram Live session, Ganguly had said on Wednesday, “Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled).”

Following this, the PCB had said Ganguly’s words do not hold any weight in this regard.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd