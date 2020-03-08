‘2003 World Cup revisited’: Alyssa Healy’s carnage sends Indian fans back in time during WT20 final

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney added 115 runs for the first wicket. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup) Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney added 115 runs for the first wicket. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup)

The opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney got Australia off to a solid start in the summit clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. The pair added 115 runs for the first wicket in less than 12 overs, before Healy returned to the pavilion on 75 off just 39 balls, which included seven fours and five sixes.

Meanwhile, her partner Mooney remained unbeaten on 78 from 54 balls, guiding Australia post a stiff 184/4 in 20 overs.

Among the Indians, Shikha Pandey was the most expensive out of the lot. She conceded 52 runs in her four-over quota. Deepti Sharma, who had an equally disappointing outing in Melbourne on Sunday, scalped two wickets. Poonam and Radha Yadav were the other wicket-takers, sharing a wicket each.

The duo were praised on social media for their brilliant show.

Beth Mooney’s last four #T20WorldCup scores: 8??1??* v ????

6??0?? v ????

2??8?? v ????

5??9??+ v ???? ?? TODAY How good is her form?! SCORE ?? https://t.co/fEHpcnTek4 pic.twitter.com/7wg9180uLq — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Alyssa Healy is making a statement here. She is also saying, push the boundaries back. Next stage in women’s cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2020

Stop it Healy….no please don’t ?? ???? — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 8, 2020

The stand between Healy and Mooney also reminded the fans of the 2003 World Cup finals between the same nations, which Australia won comprehensively by 125 runs.

#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup 1) World Cup Final against Australia

2) Australia Batting first

3) openers ripping apart indian Bowlers 2003 world cup revisited ?? pic.twitter.com/YCOHZJURwG — ?? (@jiteshrochlani) March 8, 2020

#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup Me trying to cut World Cup 2003 memories from my life pic.twitter.com/jbSkg7VGN6 — ?? (@jiteshrochlani) March 8, 2020

In the finale in Johannesburg, the pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden kicked-off the proceedings in a similar fashion, adding 105 in just 13.5 overs.

After their dismissals, Ricky Ponting maintained the momentum and scored a match-winning 140 in just 121 balls, helping his side post a gigantic 359/2 in 50 overs.

