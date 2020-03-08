Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read

‘2003 World Cup revisited’: Alyssa Healy’s carnage sends Indian fans back in time during WT20 final

The stand between Healy and Mooney also reminded the fans of the 2003 World Cup finals between the same nations, which Australia won comprehensively by 125 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 8, 2020 2:32:37 pm
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney added 115 runs for the first wicket. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup)

The opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney got Australia off to a solid start in the summit clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. The pair added 115 runs for the first wicket in less than 12 overs, before Healy returned to the pavilion on 75 off just 39 balls, which included seven fours and five sixes.

Meanwhile, her partner Mooney remained unbeaten on 78 from 54 balls, guiding Australia post a stiff 184/4 in 20 overs.

Among the Indians, Shikha Pandey was the most expensive out of the lot. She conceded 52 runs in her four-over quota. Deepti Sharma, who had an equally disappointing outing in Melbourne on Sunday, scalped two wickets. Poonam and Radha Yadav were the other wicket-takers, sharing a wicket each.

The duo were praised on social media for their brilliant show.

The stand between Healy and Mooney also reminded the fans of the 2003 World Cup finals between the same nations, which Australia won comprehensively by 125 runs.

In the finale in Johannesburg, the pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden kicked-off the proceedings in a similar fashion, adding 105 in just 13.5 overs.

After their dismissals, Ricky Ponting maintained the momentum and scored a match-winning 140 in just 121 balls, helping his side post a gigantic 359/2 in 50 overs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 08: Latest News