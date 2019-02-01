200 is just a number, says Mithali Raj on world record

Mithali Raj made her debut way back in 1999 but not much has changed for the Indian skipper even after two decades of international cricket. On Friday, Raj achieved the milestone of 200 ODIs but maintained that it is just a number for her.

The 36-year-old legend became the first woman to compete in 200 matches in the ODI format. Reflecting on her feat, Raj said, “200 is just a number for me but it feels nice to come so far.”

“I have seen different stages of (transformation) in women’s cricket across the globe since I made by debut way back in 1999 under IWCC (International Women’s Cricket Council). Coming under ICC, we could see the difference. I am just happy to represent the country for so long,” Mithali said after India won the series against New Zealand by a margin of 2-1.

“When I started, I didn’t think that I will come so far. Initially, my aim was to only wear the India colours, be one of the core members of the team but never did I think that I will continue to play for so long,” said Mithali.

“When you have a long career, you have different elements and reasoning that comes into factor,” she said.

“But one thing has been to constantly thrive and change my game to suit different conditions, different areas of my game and trying to keep up with the international standards,” she added.

Raj also gave insights on the areas she thought the current Indian side need to improve upon. Reiterating the need for a seam-bowling all-rounder, she said, “When spinners are bowling, they need more support from fast bowlers.”

“Obvioiusly, Jhulan (Goswami) is very experienced but may be we need an all-rounder in the playing XI can be useful on these tracks, so on a given day if spinners are not doing well, may be the all-rounder can do the job,” she explained.