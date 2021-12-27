scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ

1st Test: 2nd day’s play between India and South Africa washed out

Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.

By: PTI | Centurion |
Updated: December 27, 2021 5:59:07 pm
South Africa vs IndiaGeneral view as the match is delayed due to rain. (Reuters)

The second day’s play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Monday had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning.

What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon.

Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.

At the end of the opening day’s play, India were strongly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out off 248 balls, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence.

Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Skipper Virat Kohli made 35 off 94 balls.

Ngidi (3/45) picked up all the three Indian wickets to fall on the first day of the match.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul
South Africa vs India: Rahul’s ton propels visitors on Day 1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 27: Latest News