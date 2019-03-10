Kapil Dev and 1983 World Cup winning team talk about historic campaign on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Dev and a few other members of the 1983 World Cup winning team appeared on The Kapil Sharma show on Saturday. Joining the former captain were his teammates Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma. The former players shared a number of experiences related to the tournament and their time with the Indian team.

Advertising

The first bit of interesting information came from the host Kapil Sharma himself. Sharma says that he was about three when his namesake lifted the Prudential World Cup at Lord’s and it was only then that he got his name. He says he was referred to by many nicknames until then and it was after 1983 that his father decided to call him ‘Kapil’ after the Indian captain.

The senior Kapil revealed that his side never expected to make the final, let alone winning the trophy. He said that so confident were they of not being in the tournament for the final stage that they had even decided to leave for the USA for a trip and so they had mixed feelings when they finally reached the title match. On the one hand, they now had a shot at winning the trophy but on the other, their holiday to the USA was temporarily cancelled, he said with a laugh.

Yashpal Sharma, the middle-order batsman who played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India said that he owes much of his journey to yesteryear star Dilip Kumar. He said that “Yusuf Bhai” had come to watch one of the Ranji Trophy matches in which Yashpal played a big knock. Yashpal then went to meet his hero and later learned that it was Dileep Kumar who recommended his name to the BCCI.

Sandeep Patil gave an example of how important Dev was to the team’s journey at the World Cup. India were 17/5 against Zimbabwe. They went on to become 78/7 and after that Kapil rained it down on Zimbabwe. He ended the game unbeaten on 175 off 138 balls. Patil says that although Kapil was dealing in big shots more than singles, it was controlled aggression and he never looked like someone taking too many risks.

Sunil Gavaskar, joining in via video, said it was Kapil’s innings that made the tournament for them. He further added that he had seen plenty of cricket prior and since that knock and labelled it as the best inning he had seen.

Advertising

Krishnamachari Srikkanth talked about Gavaskar once scored a century despite being down with fever.