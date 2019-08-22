19-year-old arrested after sending death threats to India players over email

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly sending threatening emails to Board of Control for Cricket in India. In the email, the youth allegedly threatened to kill the players of the Indian cricket team which is currently on a tour in West Indies.

Advertising

According to the police officials, the accused has been identified as Brij Mohan Das. He is a first-year student of Bachelor of Science, hailing from the Shantipur area at Morigaon district in Assam.

On August 16, BCCI received an email threatening to eliminate Indian Cricket team following which they informed the Ministry of Home Affairs and accordingly ATS were asked to investigate. The officials said that similar threatening emails were sent to the cricket board of other countries and they are investigating whether those emails were also sent by Das.

The officials said that the accused had sent out a mail from his own laptop. After registering a case under sections 506 (II) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932, the police started tracing the sender’s location through the IP address. Their cyber team managed to identify the culprit as Das and located him in Assam on Tuesday.

Advertising

Maharashtra ATS then asked the Assam police to get hold of the accused and simultaneously sent a team to Assam.

“Das was arrested on August 20 and after obtaining transit remand from the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Morigaon, Das was brought to Mumbai,” said an officer from Maharashtra ATS.

ATS have also seized the electronic devices used by Das to sent out emails.

Das was produced in Mazgaon court in Mumbai and was remanded to police custody till August 26.

An officer from ATS said, “We are still trying to ascertain the motive for Das to send out such email to the cricket board. While we are investigating whether Das has sent out similar threatening emails to other cricket boards as well.”