Batsman dropped for taking a selfie with fans after scoring record-breaking 238*

The 19-year-old played an unbeaten 238-run innings in team's recent win over Sussex. (Twiiter/CountyChamp)

Kent’s talented teenage batsman Jordan Cox has been banned from Kent’s next Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex for breaching the Covid-19 protocols. The 19-year-old played an unbeaten 238-run innings in team’s recent win over Sussex and breached the bio-secure and social distancing rules when posed for a selfie with fans.

Cox, who became the first player born in the 21st century to hit a first-class century on English soil, will now have to go through the Covid-19 Test and if he tests negative, then only he will be back to the team again.

238* for 19-year-old @jjordancox in an innings victory for Kent 👏 What does his future hold?#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/fiG5xq2rIF — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 10, 2020

He admitted to his mistake and later said,” I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone. I am gutted to be missing the next match and feel I have let the team down. I am very sorry that this has happened.”

While the cricket club’s director of cricket Paul Downton also said, “It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached. We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation.”

