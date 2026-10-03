188 not out: SA star breaks Chris Gayle’s T20 world record score of 175*

South Africa batting sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius on Saturday smashed West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s T20 world record score with an unbeaten 189 off 75 deliveries in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Opening the batting for Titans against Knights in Bloemfontein, the young Proteas left-hander went on a rampage, smashing 15 fours and 13 sixes as he remained unbeaten, propelling his side to 267 for three in 20 overs.

The whirlwind knock eclipsed Gayle’s record T20 score of 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru) against the Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

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Finishing just short of a landmark men’s double century, it was Pretorius’ third T20 century in only 91 matches. Pretorius has been in superb form in the format, having racked up 101 and 94 in his previous two T20I innings for South Africa against Namibia and Zimbabwe, respectively.