scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

’18 months, two years ago, some of the strongest advocates wanted a life ban for him’: George Bailey on David Warner’s leadership role

Australia's selection chief George Bailey says about two years ago, some now backing David Warner for a leadership position wanted a life ban on the opener.

Australia's selection chief George Bailey on David Warner. (Screengrab)

David Warner missed Australia’s ODI captaincy, given his lifetime leadership ban for his part in the ‘Sandpapergate scandal’ in South Africa in March 2018.

But in the recent past, some of the string advocates of the game, who wanted a life ban on the opener, are rooting for the 35-year-old to lead Australia in the white-ball format.

On Tuesday, Australia’s Test skipper Pat Cummins has been appointed captain of the ODI team to replace Aaron Finch, getting the job ahead of veteran opener David Warner.

Cricket Australia had recently said it was reviewing Warner’s leadership suspension because of his positive impact on the team.

READ |Pat Cummins to replace Aaron Finch as Australia’s ODI captain

Australia’s selection chief George Bailey while addressing the media said ‘he can’t speak highly enough of Warner’s leadership.’

“What I do hope is that it happens in a really timely manner,” Bailey said of CA’s code of conduct review. “The longer that drags out just leads to (more) speculation. I don’t think that’s helpful for David.

“David’s leadership within the group is fantastic, titled or not. It’s highly respected.

“I think it’s a credit to David that a number of people externally who are now saying it’s a no-brainer that he should hold a leadership position were, 18 months, two years ago, some of the strongest advocates for him having a life ban.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It’s a credit to David that he has worked on himself.

“Internally, I can’t speak highly enough of what he brings to the group – as do a number of players.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

Newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins is expected to lead Australia into the World Cup in the 50-over format in India late next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:25:46 am
Next Story

Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 18: Latest News