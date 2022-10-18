’18 months, two years ago, some of the strongest advocates wanted a life ban for him’: George Bailey on David Warner’s leadership role

David Warner missed Australia’s ODI captaincy, given his lifetime leadership ban for his part in the ‘Sandpapergate scandal’ in South Africa in March 2018.

But in the recent past, some of the string advocates of the game, who wanted a life ban on the opener, are rooting for the 35-year-old to lead Australia in the white-ball format.

Selection chief George Bailey says some now backing David Warner for a leadership position were saying something entirely different two years ago… pic.twitter.com/hSjOz4bwMD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 18, 2022

On Tuesday, Australia’s Test skipper Pat Cummins has been appointed captain of the ODI team to replace Aaron Finch, getting the job ahead of veteran opener David Warner.

Cricket Australia had recently said it was reviewing Warner’s leadership suspension because of his positive impact on the team.

Australia’s selection chief George Bailey while addressing the media said ‘he can’t speak highly enough of Warner’s leadership.’

“What I do hope is that it happens in a really timely manner,” Bailey said of CA’s code of conduct review. “The longer that drags out just leads to (more) speculation. I don’t think that’s helpful for David.

“David’s leadership within the group is fantastic, titled or not. It’s highly respected.

“I think it’s a credit to David that a number of people externally who are now saying it’s a no-brainer that he should hold a leadership position were, 18 months, two years ago, some of the strongest advocates for him having a life ban.

Advertisement

“It’s a credit to David that he has worked on himself.

“Internally, I can’t speak highly enough of what he brings to the group – as do a number of players.

Newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins is expected to lead Australia into the World Cup in the 50-over format in India late next year.