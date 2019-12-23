Follow Us:
15 years of Dhonism: From a Jharkhand dasher to Team India legend

MS Dhoni has touched a number of milestones in the last 15 years and although he is out of action these days, the World Cup-winning captain is still being hailed as the best leader Indian cricket had.

Updated: December 23, 2019 1:43:50 pm
MS Dhoni has been one of the country's most impactful cricketers with 17266 runs across all formats for India.

Exactly 15 years ago, a wicketkeeper from Jharkhand had debuted for India in ODIs. The first ODI of the 5-match series against Bangladesh at Chattogram had seen him getting out for a duck. The wicketkeeper-batman later went on to become a legend, known as Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The two time World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni has touched a number of milestones in these 15 years in international cricket. Though he is out of action these days, MS Dhoni is still being hailed as the best leader Indian cricket had.

The dasher from Ranchi, who made his debut against Bangladesh under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy in 2004, has been one of the country’s most impactful cricketers with 17266 runs across all formats for India.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

His career is studded with several milestones including leading India to victory in the 2011 World Cup where finished the match with a six to help the ‘Men in Blue’ lift the coveted trophy.

Under Dhoni, India transformed into one of the most successful limited-overs sides in world cricket and he is the only Indian captain to have won all the three major ICC trophies — the World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013. He also led Team India to the number one spot in ICC Rankings in Test and ODIs.

He also led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles and two Champions League Twenty victories. However, the past few months have been marred by speculations of his retirement.

Under Dhoni, India transformed into one of the most successful limited-overs sides in world cricket.

His last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July where he was run out following a half-century.

“Don’t ask me anything till January,” the former skipper recently told the mediapersons when the questions about his retirement propped up. For the record, Dhoni will certainly be donning the CSK Yellow during IPL 2020.

Tributes pour in:

