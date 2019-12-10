140-plus pacer and a legspinner is ‘priority’ but not mandtory for all BPL teams

The BCB has reportedly received more than 350 registrations from players to be included in the draft. (Source: tigercricket.com) The BCB has reportedly received more than 350 registrations from players to be included in the draft. (Source: tigercricket.com)

After stating that it is mandatory that all the seven teams plying their trade in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must have atleast one legspinner and one overseas pacer who bowls at more than 140kph, the BCB has made a u-turn and said that was a “priority but not mandatory.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Enayet Hossain, who is the team director of Rangpur Rangers, confirmed the development during the team’s jersey unveiling ceremony.

“It is not being imposed [to play a leg spinner and a pace bowler over 140 kmph],” Enayet told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. “But we will try to have a leg-spinner in the team,” cricbuzz quoted him as saying.

“And for playing a pacer bowling at 140, the wicket has to be of that sort. Then there is also the fact of team combination. We will give priority to play leg spinner,” he added.

“I do not think it is mandatory. We [Bangladesh] lack a good leg-spinner [in the national team] so we have to priorities. But there is nothing in the playing condition [that a team has to play a leg spinner or a 140 KMPH pace bowler]. For national interest we will try to play leg-spinner,” he explained.

The BCB has reportedly received more than 350 registrations from players to be included in the upcoming draft.

