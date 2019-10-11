140-plus pacer and a legspinner compulsory for all BPL teams

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has made it mandatory that all the seven teams plying their trade in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must have atleast one overseas pacer who bowls at more than 140kph and a legspinner, who needs to bowl four overs per match.

In a statement released, BPL governing council member Mahbub Anam said: “We had made some rules and regulations for each teams participating in the tournament. The theme of BPL is clear that we want to bring out players from this tournament. The significance of the tournament will be lesser if Bangladeshi players cannot bowl or bat in the right position.”

“We are looking for leg spinners. When a franchise came into a tournament they are more interested in winning and as a result in some areas we are lacking in the national team.”

“So we have taken suggestions from the national team and they insisted they need leg spinners and so we have decided that every team will have to play a leg spinner and he have to complete his four-over quota and that will also ensure that he is playing in the best XI,” he added.

”And we want that international fast bowlers who bowl around 140 kmp because we want to grow our players through this balancing act,” he said ”We want to make sure that our batsmen and bowlers get enough opportunities [against quicks and legspinners], something that was not possible when it was a franchise-based BPL,” he explained.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo this decision has been taken by the Bangladesh team management to give more exposure to its batsmen when they play international matches.

The BCB has reportedly received more than 350 registrations from players to be included in the upcoming draft.