1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Mega Auction: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as 1214 players have registered for it.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in an official press note, shared that the IPL Player Registration closed on January 20th 2022. “Total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 Player Auction,” the release said.

The two-day Mega Auction will see 10 Teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players’ list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate players.

Australian swashbuckling batter David Warner and team-mate Mitchell Marsh are among 49 players who have listed their base price at the maximum of Rs. 2 crore. Warner was the Player of the Tournament at the recent T20 World Cup and Marsh was the Player of the Match in the final. Besides, among the big names on the list, are R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Dwayne Bravo.

The BCCI is planning to hold the auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. It could well be the last mega auction that BCCI might conduct as most of the original IPL franchises want it to be discontinued.

This year’s IPL will be a 10-team affair with Sanjiv Goenka owned Lucknow franchise along with venture capital firm CVC owned Ahmedabad making their debut in the cash rich league.

CVC is however waiting for its Letter of Intent from the BCCI but is expected to get an all clear in the next few weeks.



Both teams have time till Christmas to announce their three draft picks but BCCI might extend the dates for both as CVC is yet to get clearance.

Most of the franchise owners feel that mega auctions have passed their sell-by-date and a team’s composition and balance gets severely compromised when there are auctions after every three years.