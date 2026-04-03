12 defeats in 20 matches: ‘Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy a big question mark,’ says former CSK batter

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Ruturaj Gaikwad’s returns as Chennai Super Kings captain are yet to find a stable position across three seasons in the IPL. Suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in CSK’s IPL 2026 opener on Monday in Guwahati, Gaikwad’s captaincy record has plunged to 12 defeats in 20 matches.
Last year, an injury situation ruled Gaikwad out of the season, prompting MS Dhoni to return as captain before CSK finished at the bottom of the league standings. The meek surrender in the opening game against Rajasthan has also raised questions over Gaikwad’s leadership nous, led by former CSK batter S Badrinath.
Badrinath highlighted Gaikwad’s negative win-loss record as captain and challenged his decision-making skills.
“His [Gaikwad] captaincy has been a big question mark. The side’s energy seemed very low in the last match. His decisions are also questionable. And his captaincy record is also not good.”
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Speaking ahead of CSK’s second match against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Gaikwad conceded that his fledgling group of players must be allowed to make mistakes.
“Till last year, we had the best experienced players available playing for our team. So, nothing much was really needed or any inputs were not needed for them. Looking at this team now, it is a very young team. Obviously, excitement is there. But, at the same time, you know, there is a lot of difference between experienced players and inexperienced players.
“So, you have to allow them to make mistakes. You have to allow them to express themselves. You have to make sure that they are in a good headspace. That is what my and Fleming or the whole coaching management job is. So, that is what we are trying to do,” Gaikwad told reporters.
The Maharashtra batter also admitted that the pressure of the IPL environment also takes a toll on the players.
“In IPL there is lot of pressure from families, from media, from team members, everyone. So, to cope that and to just get into that IPL performance mode it takes time. It is about giving them time. And when this batting lineup starts clicking, I think that is the one to look up,” Gaikwad said.
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