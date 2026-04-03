12 defeats in 20 matches: ‘Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy a big question mark,’ says former CSK batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s returns as Chennai Super Kings captain are yet to find a stable position across three seasons in the IPL. Suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in CSK’s IPL 2026 opener on Monday in Guwahati, Gaikwad’s captaincy record has plunged to 12 defeats in 20 matches.

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Last year, an injury situation ruled Gaikwad out of the season, prompting MS Dhoni to return as captain before CSK finished at the bottom of the league standings. The meek surrender in the opening game against Rajasthan has also raised questions over Gaikwad’s leadership nous, led by former CSK batter S Badrinath.

Badrinath highlighted Gaikwad’s negative win-loss record as captain and challenged his decision-making skills.