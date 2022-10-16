11-year-old swing bowler impresses Rohit Sharma: ‘If you stay in Perth, how will you play for India’

Not every day you get the chance to bowl at Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Meet Drushil Chauhan, whose smooth action impressed Rohit Sharma and he called the 11-year-old to bowl to him at the nets.

Post their net session, Rohit asked Drushil: “You stay in Perth; how are you going to play for India?”

Pat came the reply: “I am going to go to India when I’ll be good enough.”

Team India’s video analyst Hari Prasad Mohan narrated the story in a video posted on BCCI’s official website.

“We arrived at the WACA for a practice session, kids were wrapping up their morning event. As soon as we entered our dressing room, we were able to see 100 odd kids playing and enjoying cricket. There was one kid who caught everyone’s eye and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid and after watching him, the two-three balls he bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was,” said Hari Mohan.

“Rohit went out of the dressing room and asked the kid to bowl few more balls. Rohit Sharma invited him to bowl; it was a great sight to see. It was a memorable moment for the kid where he got to bowl to the Indian captain,” he added.

Talking about the incident, Drushil said: “Rohit Sharma saw me and he told me to bowl. I was very surprised, a day before that, my dad told me that I might be able to bowl to Rohit, so I was very excited. My favourite ball is in swinging yorker.”

Drushil was later also allowed to enter Team India’s dressing room to interact with the players and support staff.