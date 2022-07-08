‘100 days to go’: Countdown starts for T20I World Cup 2022

With just 100 days to go the countdown for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has officially begun in Australia. Melbourne Cricket Ground’s hallowed turf took centre stage with the pitch relocated into the centre of Melbourne to mark 100 days to go until the world’s best cricketers from 16 teams compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

Australian cricket stalwarts like Aaron Finch, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck alongside Shane Watson, Waqar Younis and Morne Morkel came together with several other Australian personalities to launch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour.

This is the first time Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup and the hosts will also start as the defending champions.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch said, “It’s an exciting time for cricket with so many world-class teams coming out to play all around the country. Now that there’s just 100 days to go, you can feel the excitement building among the team about the prospect of playing in a home World Cup in front of our fans.

In a World Cup every game is a tough game, and anyone can beat anyone on their day so the white-ball cricket we’ve got coming up over the next couple of months is going to be crucial to make sure we are ready come the first ball of the World Cup in October.”

In addition to the event in Melbourne, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour has been launched and is being driven by Nissan. The iconic trophy will be travelling across four continents before coming back to Geelong on 16 October when the tournament begins.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “Celebrating the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, is another important milestone in taking the Trophy to ten countries for the first time ever, once again showing our commitment to using the T20 format as a vehicle to grow the game and to engage new fans across the world.

“With just 100 days to go until the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, there is a real sense of excitement ahead of the 16 teams coming together in Australia to compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.”

The World Cup Trophy will go to 35 locations in 13 countries including four continents. For the first time, the men’s T20 World Cup trophy will take a layover in Fiji, Finland, Germany, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Namibia, Nepal, Singapore and Vanuatu.