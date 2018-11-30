100 ball innings, 10 balls each end gets ECB’s approval

The England & Wales Cricket Board have confirmed the controversial new hundred ball competition will go ahead from 2020. In a meeting held on Wednesday, the ECB also gave a green light to the proposals for the playing conditions. According to the new format, there will be ten 10-ball overs, which can be bowled by one or two bowlers, in clutches of either five or 10 consecutive balls. In September 2018, it was given a trial at Trent Bridge.

Confirming the development the ECB released a statement which read, “The Cricket Committee recommendation for playing conditions in the new competition – agreed by the Board – is for; each innings to be 100 balls, a change of end after every ten balls and an individual bowler able to deliver either 5 or 10 consecutive balls with a maximum of 20 per game.”

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, said, “The game has made huge progress this year, through collaboration, constructive debate and a volume of detailed discussion. The outcomes for all of this combined work are vital for the growth and sustainability of cricket, at all levels, in England and Wales.

“The strategy, domestic structure, new Competition and CPA are all interlinked so it is right that we share all the details – together and in context – at the same time across the game. This will happen in the New Year,” cricbuzz quoted him as saying.

The 100-ball cricket format was the brainchild of ECB’s five-year strategy to attract new audiences. However, it took a controversial turn when it was revealed that only eight city-based teams will play it rather than the traditional 18 first-class counties of England. The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) in England had called for more details to be made available to players.

“We are negotiating on all of these areas and have made substantial progress across all, but not without challenge,” cricbuzz quoted PCA. “As discussed at the PCA Player Summit in October, it is our aim to protect and support the three phases of a player’s career, for the short, medium and long-term. Engagement with the ECB and counties has been positive to this point but there are still a number of significant areas to agree,” a PCA statement stated.

“Over the coming weeks we will continue to negotiate on behalf of all PCA members to make sure we continue to champion their ongoing interests and aim to have a proposed deal presented to the PCA Player Representatives who form the PCA Committee as soon as possible,” it concluded.