Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
207 (39.5)
South Africa
vs
311/8 (50.0)
England
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 Highlights: England win by 104 runs
Watch: Zing bail fail denies Adil Rashid Quinton de Kock’s wicket in World Cup openerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/zing-bail-fail-adil-rashid-quinton-de-kock-sa-vs-eng-world-cup-2019-5757183/

Watch: Zing bail fail denies Adil Rashid Quinton de Kock’s wicket in World Cup opener

Adil Rashid's googly hit the bails and he was convinced he had bowled the Quinton de Kock after seeing the stump light flash but was left disappointed.

Quinton de Kock survived a close call in the opening encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019. (AP Photo)

England spinner Adil Rashid was at the receiving end of after the first zing bail which occurred during the World Cup opener between England and South Africa at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Rashid’s delivery hit the bail but failed to dislodge it thereby denying the wicket of Quinton de Kock in remarkable circumstances. The leg spinner was convinced he had his man when his googly struck De Kock’s off stump, which lit up as a result. But the infamous zing bails remained in place.

Adding insult to injury, De Kock’s faint contact went for a boundary. de Kock went on to score 68 runs after surviving the scare

Earlier, before the tournament, the ICC had confirmed the same bails which caused controversy at the Indian Premier League would be used for the competition.

What the rule book says

According to the ICC, Law 29.1.1 is very clear on what constitutes a dismissal. “The wicket is put down if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground,” it states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Eoin Morgan breaks England's all-time ODI record in World Cup 2019 opener
2 Watch: Faf du Plessis takes a stunner to dismiss Moeen Ali
3 Sachin Opens Again: Tendulkar makes debut in commentary box in World Cup opener