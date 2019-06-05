Watch: How Yuzvendra Chahal changed the course of the game in just one over

There were doubts about Indian spinners’ performance in World Cup 2019 in the middle overs. But Virat Kohli decided to go with the two spinners in the Southampton match against South Africa instead of going for an extra seamer and the decision paid off. Yuzvendra Chahal started causing problems the moment he was introduced into the attack in the 18th over. In his second over, not only he broke the crucial partnership but sent both Faf du Plessis (38) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) back to the pavilion.

On fast bowler-friendly English conditions, Chahal’s street-smart bowling worked in India’s favour. On the first ball of the 20th over, van der Dussen premeditated a reverse-sweep shot trying to hit the ball with the spin. The South African batsman expected the ball to be pitched in the offstump line but Chahal changed the line of the ball spinning it from outside the leg stump and into the wickets.

Bowl of the tournament for Y CHAHAL you Beauty

RSA* 85/4 21.0 Ov

J Duminy 2(3),

D Miller 4(6)#CWC19 #INDvSA @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/wumk7er2OG — Cricket (@Cricketscoree) 5 June 2019

The next few deliveries, Chahal knew that Faf du Plessis will be cautious against him, not looking to play attacking shots. The last ball of the over, he bowled a flipper which pierced his front foot defense and went through the gap between bat and pads and into the wickets.

Beautiful Delivery of CHAHAL

Duplessis missing the Bat

RSA* 98/5 24.0 Ov

A Phehlukwayo 5(3),

D Miller 11(13)#CWC19 #INDvSA #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xlK16AYKSY — Cricket (@Cricketscoree) 5 June 2019

In just one over, the 28-year-old leg-spinner mounted immense amount of pressure on the South African batting lineup. Kuldeep Yadav then joined the party sending back JP Duminy (3). Later in the innings, Chahal was brought back into the attack to break another partnership. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner bowled the stock delivery dipping in front of David Miller. The left-handed batsman played it back to the bowler leading to a soft dismissal after playing himself in.

Miller’s wicket slowed down the proceedings once again as South Africa went into rebuilding mode instead of accelerating. Andile Phehlukwayo threw his wicket away trying to Chahal for a maximum stepping down the track as MS Dhoni completed an easy stumping.