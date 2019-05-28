Toggle Menu
Chahal TV makes World Cup debut: Dhoni curious who Kuldeep Yadav is speaking to on phone

Yuzvendra Chahal entertained the Indian team on their journey from London to Cardiff for the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Chahal can be seen quizzing vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the front of the bus.

Yuzvendra Chahal entertained the Indian team on their journey from London to Cardiff for the warm-up match against Bangladesh, taking mock interviews of the players for the popular segment Chahal TV on the BCCI website.

In some segments of the videos shared by BCCI on Twitter, Chahal can be seen quizzing vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the front of the bus. He then goes on to talk to Ravindra Jadeja, who is introduced as making his first appearance on Chahal TV.

Chahal then moves further along the bus, getting ‘interviews’ of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan. He then finds MS Dhoni, who he asks to speak on Chahal TV. Dhoni, characteristically, only nods but does not have anything else to offer.

When Chahal moves on to Kuldeep Yadav, Dhoni tells Chahal to ask him who he is talking to on the phone. Kuldeep then replies by saying that he was, in fact, listening to Kishore Kumar songs on his phone.

The last person to be interviewed by Chahal was KL Rahul, who said he would not appear on Chahal TV but that he would like to hang out with Yuzvendra Chahal if he could ever get time away from playing PUBG.

