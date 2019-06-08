Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh trolls Matthew Hayden before India vs Australia encounterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/yuvraj-singh-trolls-matthew-hayden-before-india-vs-australia-5771307/

World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh trolls Matthew Hayden before India vs Australia encounter

Before the clash between India and Australia, cricket personalities Matthew Hayden and Yuvraj engaged in a Twitter banter setting the mood for the match which is to be held at The Oval, London on Sunday.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news
Matthew Hayden and Yuvraj Singh got into a Twitter war.

Before the highly-anticipated World Cup clash between India and Australia at The Oval on Sunday, the mood was set on social media after former-Australian batsman Matthew Hayden started a friendly banter battle with Yuvraj Singh.

Impressed with an advertisement poking fun at India’s lack of World Cup titles, the 47-year-old Australian asked the 2011 World Cup star, if he had seen the ad where an Australian fan is balancing five trophies; two on their palm, two on the shoulder and one on the head.

Indulging in the fun, Hayden replied about how the Australian team should let India win another title and increase the competition between the two dominant cricket teams.

The banter war between Hayden and Singh has set the mood for the clash on Sunday, where the Aaron-Finch led side would be looking to make it three wins in three, whereas Virat Kohli and his compatriots would want to continue their momentum from their six-wicket win against South Africa earlier this week.

The match starts at 3 PM (IST) on Sunday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Steve Smith is world’s best batsman in all three formats: Aaron Finch
2 Watch: Jofra Archer’s thunderbolt clips the bails and flies over the ropes
3 India vs Australia: How is the weather at Kennington Oval, London