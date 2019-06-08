World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh trolls Matthew Hayden before India vs Australia encounter

Before the highly-anticipated World Cup clash between India and Australia at The Oval on Sunday, the mood was set on social media after former-Australian batsman Matthew Hayden started a friendly banter battle with Yuvraj Singh.

Hey @YUVSTRONG12, this new @StarSportsIndia promo for ICC #CWC19 is darn good!

Did you watch it? Gimme a high-FIVE for #INDvAUS mate! 😂

See you guys on June 9! 😎 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 V 🏆🏆#CricketKaCrown pic.twitter.com/hqidKCQgAN — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 6 June 2019

Impressed with an advertisement poking fun at India’s lack of World Cup titles, the 47-year-old Australian asked the 2011 World Cup star, if he had seen the ad where an Australian fan is balancing five trophies; two on their palm, two on the shoulder and one on the head.

Stop showing off those 5 titles, Haydos. 😏 Just to let you know, we’re gonna be TWO good for you in #INDvAUS on June 9!#CricketKaCrown hum #LeJayenge!! 👊@StarSportsIndia #CWC19 https://t.co/VEWCuXdwaA — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 7 June 2019

Indulging in the fun, Hayden replied about how the Australian team should let India win another title and increase the competition between the two dominant cricket teams.

Hahaha…..yes bro as they say if ya got it show it✌️ You should know smacking sixes off everybody all those years. I suppose when you’ve got 5 in the trophy cabinet what’s 6 gonna mean. Maybe we should let @BCCI catch up this year 3 to 5 would be bit closer 🤪🤣 https://t.co/Usrik1TQKy — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 7 June 2019

The banter war between Hayden and Singh has set the mood for the clash on Sunday, where the Aaron-Finch led side would be looking to make it three wins in three, whereas Virat Kohli and his compatriots would want to continue their momentum from their six-wicket win against South Africa earlier this week.

The match starts at 3 PM (IST) on Sunday.