You can’t master it: Jasprit Bumrah on yorkers

World’s number one ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah still believes his ability to produce yorkers in the death is just ‘decent’ even after hours of practice. “I do it again and again and again in the nets. So the more you do it, you get decent at it. You can’t master it.”

Jasprit Bumrah is spearheading India’s bowling attack in the ICC World Cup and has been Virat Kohli’s go-to bowler to get breakthroughs at any stage of the game. Added to this is his unparalleled ability to deploy yorkers at will with a new or old ball.

Bumrah believes it’s about repetition, “Whenever I practice in the nets, I practice each and every situation, be it with the new ball, be it with the old ball, bowling at the death. You are still trying to get better at it, yeah. It’s all about repetition. It’s like any other ball.”

Kohli has time and again stressed on the importance of process and preparation. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the 25-year-old stresses on these two characters. “If I have ticked all of the boxes in the net, it’s then all about execution (in the match) and keeping a clear head. If the work ethic is good, I think the execution feels much easier in the game.”

When asked if any batsman has got the measure of his yorker, Bumrah said, “I’m not thinking who’s playing me well. I just focus on how I can contribute to the team.”

India has made it to the semi-final of the World Cup 2019 and still has a league match to play against Sri-lanka. When asked if he would consider being rested, the reply was a clear no.”This is my first World Cup, so I want to play as many games as possible. I don’t think I’ve become an experienced player that I could say I don’t want to play some games,” said Bumrah.