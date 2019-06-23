Yawning is a normal thing to do: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to fans

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s morale is high despite a crushing loss to arch-rivals India in their last World Cup clash.

Addressing a press conference, Ahmed remained upbeat on the eve of their match with South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday.

He was also asked about the yawning incident that caught the imagination of the fans all over the cricketing world.

“Yawning is a normal thing to do, I didn’t commit a sin. If people made money out of me yawning, that’s a good thing,” he cleverly replied.

Sarfaraz Ahmed “yawning is a normal thing to do, I didn’t commit a sin. If people made money out of me yawning, that’s a good thing” #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/aicexVuneP — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 22 June 2019

Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmed was in the eye of a storm after his side lost woefully to arch-rivals India in a World Cup encounter again. His on-field act – yawning while keeping wickets – however, turned out to be his biggest cause of worry.

Fans trolled him for his ‘boredom’, and the moment was played on loop by Pakistani television channels irate at their team’s poor performance.