‘World must speak up for Balochistan’: Political banner flies overhead during ENG vs AUS semifinal

An aeroplane with a political message in support of Balochistan flew over Edgbaston during the Australian innings in the World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

An aeroplane with a political message in support of Balochistan flew over Edgbaston during the Australian innings in the World Cup semifinal on Thursday. The banner read, “World must speak up for Balochistan,” a province in Pakistan.

According to reports, the aeroplane with the banner trailing behind it, was circling overhead during Australia’s batting and was seen cutting across the skies above the stadium at least five times.

Similar incidents have happened in the World Cup before this as well. A banner in support of Balochistan was also seen being trailed by an aeroplane over Headingley when Pakistan and Afghanistan played their round-robin match.

During the India-Sri Lanka group match, a plane flew over the Headingley Cricket Ground with banners reading, “Justice for Kashmir,” and “India stop genocide & free Kashmir.”

It was further followed by another plane with a message to stop mob lynching in India.

 

The ICC and the Local Organising Committee were forced to declare the airspace over Old Trafford as a no-fly zone during the first semifinal between India and New Zealand.

