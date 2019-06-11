Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to leave for home after Bangladesh game

Toggle Menu
The Sri Lankan fast bowler is expected to return home immediately after the game and will return in time for the team's next game in the World Cup.

The Sri Lankan cricket board announced Tuesday that fast bowler Lasith Malinga would leave for home after the team’s third game in the World Cup against Bangladesh due to a death in his family.

The cricket board said that Malinga was expected to return to Sri Lanka immediately after the match but was expected to return in time for the next game against Australia on June 15.

Sri Lanka faces Bangladesh in a must-win game for both teams on Tuesday.

