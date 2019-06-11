Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to leave for home after Bangladesh game

The Sri Lankan cricket board announced Tuesday that fast bowler Lasith Malinga would leave for home after the team’s third game in the World Cup against Bangladesh due to a death in his family.

The cricket board said that Malinga was expected to return to Sri Lanka immediately after the match but was expected to return in time for the next game against Australia on June 15.

Lasith Malinga will leave the team following Sri Lanka’s World Cup Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away.

He is expected to join the team, before the team’s next #CWC19 game, which will be played against Australia on 15th. — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 11, 2019

Sri Lanka faces Bangladesh in a must-win game for both teams on Tuesday.