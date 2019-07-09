Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Rain stops NZ at 211/5; what is India’s DLS target?

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ), World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: If New Zealand didn't bat again in their innings, India's 20-over score would be 148. And their DLS-adjusted target for 46 overs would be 237.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ), World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Groundsmen bring out a water removal machine as it rains during the Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford. (AP Photo)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ), World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: The first semifinal of Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand in Manchester has been interrupted by rain. With 23 balls still remaining in the New Zeland innings, players from both the teams walked off the field as rain got heavier.

New Zealand were 211/5 in the 46th over with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 67 before rain stopped play. The Black Caps were on their way to a fighting total when it started drizzling and covers were brought on after it started pouring heavily.

So as a guide to how the DLS equation pans out- If New Zealand does not bat again in their innings, DLS-adjusted target for 46 overs will be 237. If the match is further reduced to 40 overs, then the target will be 223 runs.

Ultimately if the chase is reduced to 20 overs then the target will be 148 runs.

In an unfortunate situation of even 20 overs not being possible, the match will resume from the same stage on Wednesday – like we had during the 1999 edition of the tournament. (unlike what we saw in the 2002 Champions Trophy.)

As per latest update, rain has not decreased intensity and the ground including the stretch of bowler’s run-up and the entire inner square, on both sides of the wicket have been covered.

India’s innings must start in the region around 6:30 and the staff need at least an hour to get the ground ready.

