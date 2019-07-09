India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Rain stops NZ at 211/5; what is India’s DLS target?

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ), World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: The first semifinal of Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand in Manchester has been interrupted by rain. With 23 balls still remaining in the New Zeland innings, players from both the teams walked off the field as rain got heavier.

New Zealand were 211/5 in the 46th over with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 67 before rain stopped play. The Black Caps were on their way to a fighting total when it started drizzling and covers were brought on after it started pouring heavily.

So as a guide to how the DLS equation pans out- If New Zealand does not bat again in their innings, DLS-adjusted target for 46 overs will be 237. If the match is further reduced to 40 overs, then the target will be 223 runs.

Ultimately if the chase is reduced to 20 overs then the target will be 148 runs.

In case New Zealand doesn’t bat again, India’s target in

46 overs will be 237

40 overs will be 223

35 overs will be 209

30 overs will be 192

25 overs will be 172

20 overs will be 148#IndvNZ #NZvInd#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019

In an unfortunate situation of even 20 overs not being possible, the match will resume from the same stage on Wednesday – like we had during the 1999 edition of the tournament. (unlike what we saw in the 2002 Champions Trophy.)

As per latest update, rain has not decreased intensity and the ground including the stretch of bowler’s run-up and the entire inner square, on both sides of the wicket have been covered.

In the event of this being reduced to a 20-over game, India will have to chase down 148. New Zealand did well to keep those wickets in hand #INDvNZ — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) July 9, 2019

Rain has stopped. But 99 percent chance of rain till 6 PM local time.#IndvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L22OGAMFkQ — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 9, 2019

India’s innings must start in the region around 6:30 and the staff need at least an hour to get the ground ready.