An over to remember: How Ben Stokes and England won the World Cup final

Ben Stokes was at the centre of the show as the most sensational 50-over World Cup final was played out at Lord’s on Sunday, with England pipping New Zealand to the crown on the basis of having hit more boundaries in the match.

History was created when the final went to the Super Over after a run out of the last ball of England’s 50 overs. History was again created when the two teams were tied even at the end of the Super Over, both teams scoring 15 runs.

Before the Super Over though, one of the most thrilling last overs ever to be seen was played out.

A 50th over to remember

England needed 15 runs to win. Trent Boult steamed in to bowl the last over. Stokes was fast running out of partners and only had No. 10 Adil Rashid and No. 11 Mark Wood for company.

The first two balls of the over turned out to be dot balls, as New Zealand looked to have bagged the match. Both balls were attempted yorkers, dug out by Stokes, who, however, refused singles both times. He knew England’s only chance would be with him on strike. The equation, however, was now down to 15 runs needed off 4 balls.

The third ball was whacked for a six as the entire Lord’s ground suddenly roared to life. He went down on his knees and smashed a slog sweep over deep midwicket. England needed 9 runs off 3 balls.

Why four overthrows of Stokes’s bat were allowed to stand

The fourth delivery was the one that turned the match on its head. Stokes tried to go big again but did not get the timing right. Martin Guptill ran around from deep midwicket and went for the direct hit. Stokes, knowing he had to get back for the double, ran for his life and dived in to make his ground. The throw hit Stokes’s bat and rolled away towards the boundary behind the keeper. Stokes raised his arms straightaway, gesturing that he had not obstructed the throw intentionally.

“I apologize to Kane (Williamson) for that,” Stokes said about what happened in that delivery after the match.

However, the laws of cricket are non-negotiable. The state that a batsman cannot be out obstructing the field if the obstruction is accidental and that any runs scored in the event shall be allowed to remain. Stokes did not change his line of running at any point and there was no indication that he had stuck out his bat to stop the ball hitting the stumps.

Six runs were added to England’s score as the batsmen had run two and the ball had gone for four overthrows. England now needed 3 off 2 balls. There were two run outs in the next two deliveries but Stokes made his ground to force the match into a Super Over.

Why England won the match even after a tie in Super Overs

England won the match in the Super Over despite scoring the same number of runs as New Zealand because of a mere technicality – they hit more boundaries than them.

It can be argued that it is tragic that such a momentous feat is decided on a technicality as arbitrary as this. However, the rules of this World Cup also were non-negotiable and devised for exactly such a situation when two teams cannot be separated.

England had hit 22 boundaries to New Zealand’s 14 boundaries and so ended up winning a historic World Cup title.