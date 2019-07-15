Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
241 (50.0)
England
vs
241/8 (50.0)
New Zealand
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live England win maiden ICC World Cup via dramatic Super Over against New Zealand
World Cup Final: Drama at the deathhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/world-cup-final-england-vs-new-zealand-drama-at-the-death-5829360/

World Cup Final: Drama at the death

ICC World Cup 2019: England needed 15 runs from the final over from Trent Boult to win the World Cup. But the match ebbed and flowed into a thrilling Super Over.

england, world cup final, england world cup final, world cup winner, world cup final report, ben stokes, jos buttler, england vs new zealand, eng vs nz, world cup final highlights, world cup scores, cricket news, world cup news
Ben Stokes kept England in the hunt.

England needed 15 runs from the final over from Trent Boult to win the World Cup. But the match ebbed and flowed into a thrilling Super Over.

Here’s a lowdown of those three manic overs.

49.1: Ben Stokes slams it to long off and turns down a single.

49.3: Stokes drops on one knee and biffs a low full toss over the mid-wicket boundary for a six. England need 9 runs from the last three deliveries.

49.4: Stokes scampers through for the second, but the throw from Martin Guptill hits his bat and runs away for a boundary. England collect six runs in the most astonishing manner.

Advertising

49.5: Stokes stabs a middle stump yorker to long-off and tries to steal a double. But the throw from Mitchell Santner is spot on and catches Adil Rashid short by some distance. England need 2 runs from the final delivery.

50: Boult searches for a yorker, but Stokes scampers for another double. Mark Wood comes running back, but Boult holds his nerve to break the stumps. Scores are level.

Super Over

England:

0.1: Trent Boult searches for the yorker again, but Stokes slices it for three runs.

0.4: Stokes gets elevation, slams Boult through the midwicket region for a boundary.

0.6: It’s Jos Buttler’s turn to hammers Boult over midwicket region for a boundary. England score 15 in the Super Over.

New Zealand:

1.2: Jimmy Neesham smacks Jofra Archer over the mid-wicket for a six. New Zealand need 7 runs from 4 deliveries.

1.4: Neesham drills it through the mid-wicket region, picks up two. Kiwis need 3 runs from 2 deiveries.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

1.6: Martin Guptill needs two runs to get New Zealand past the finish line, but manages only a single. It’s a tie. England win the World Cup after a tie in the Super Over.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Slower deliveries: Cutting through the line-ups
2 Liam Plunkett: Uncelebrated bowler’s unsung ball
3 World Cup Final: It was a shame that the ball hit Stokes’ bat, says Kane Williamson