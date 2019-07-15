World Cup Final: Drama at the death

England needed 15 runs from the final over from Trent Boult to win the World Cup. But the match ebbed and flowed into a thrilling Super Over.

Here’s a lowdown of those three manic overs.

49.1: Ben Stokes slams it to long off and turns down a single.

49.3: Stokes drops on one knee and biffs a low full toss over the mid-wicket boundary for a six. England need 9 runs from the last three deliveries.

49.4: Stokes scampers through for the second, but the throw from Martin Guptill hits his bat and runs away for a boundary. England collect six runs in the most astonishing manner.

49.5: Stokes stabs a middle stump yorker to long-off and tries to steal a double. But the throw from Mitchell Santner is spot on and catches Adil Rashid short by some distance. England need 2 runs from the final delivery.

50: Boult searches for a yorker, but Stokes scampers for another double. Mark Wood comes running back, but Boult holds his nerve to break the stumps. Scores are level.

Super Over

England:

0.1: Trent Boult searches for the yorker again, but Stokes slices it for three runs.

0.4: Stokes gets elevation, slams Boult through the midwicket region for a boundary.

0.6: It’s Jos Buttler’s turn to hammers Boult over midwicket region for a boundary. England score 15 in the Super Over.

New Zealand:

1.2: Jimmy Neesham smacks Jofra Archer over the mid-wicket for a six. New Zealand need 7 runs from 4 deliveries.

1.4: Neesham drills it through the mid-wicket region, picks up two. Kiwis need 3 runs from 2 deiveries.

1.6: Martin Guptill needs two runs to get New Zealand past the finish line, but manages only a single. It’s a tie. England win the World Cup after a tie in the Super Over.