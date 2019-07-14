World Cup 2019: Streaker attempts pitch invasion in ENG vs NZ final

Toggle Menu
The incident took place when England, who were asked to bowl by the Kiwis, had reduced the opposition to 45/1 at Lord’s.

A pitch invader stopped from entering the field of play in the World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s. (Twitter)

A pitch invader advertising an adult website, similar to the Champions League final, was stopped from entering the field of play in the World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s between England and New Zealand.

YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s girlfriend had made headlines with her pitch invasion during the Champions League final in Madrid, and now his mum has attempted to do the same in the cricket.

The woman was pictured wearing clothing that contained the words “Vitaly Uncensored but was stopped by stewards.

Vitaly tweeted: ”My mom just tried to Streak The Cricket World Cup,” and added: “My mom is crazy!!!!!” in a separate Tweet.

The incident took place when England, who were asked to bowl by the Kiwis, had reduced the opposition to 45/1 at Lord’s.

