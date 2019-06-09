World Cup 2019: Soil from Virat Kohli’s school flown to London

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s school have sent him their best wishes for the ongoing Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in a unique manner. Uttam Nagar’s Vishal Bharti Public School decided to send soil from their ground, where the captain learned to play, all the way to London, where the men in blue are hoping to win India’s third title.

Star Sports on Friday tweeted that the school’s soil is going to London to ‘bless him.’ “The soil from @imVkohli’s school, where he learned to play cricket, is going to London to bless him,” read the tweet.

The soil from @imVkohli‘s school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him. Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown.#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/6fVpbmYfyQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 7 June 2019

Kohli began his schooling at the Vishal Bharti before moving to the Saviour Convent in his ninth grade.

The Indian cricket team were the last to start their campaign at the ongoing World Cup in United Kingdom. The men in blue produced a clinical performance to beat South Africa in their first match by six wickets.

On Sunday, it will be a harden task for Kohli’s men when they take on the defending champions Australia in their second match at the Oval. India won the toss and opted to bat first.