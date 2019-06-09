Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Soil from Virat Kohli’s school flown to Londonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/world-cup-2019-virat-kohli-school-vishal-bharti-public-school-soil-5772016/

World Cup 2019: Soil from Virat Kohli’s school flown to London

Uttam Nagar's Vishal Bharti Public School decided to send soil from their ground, where Virat Kohli learned to play, all the way to London, where the men in blue are hoping to win India's third title.

Virat Kohli is aiming to become the third captain after MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev to win the World Cup. (Source: AP)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s school have sent him their best wishes for the ongoing Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in a unique manner. Uttam Nagar’s Vishal Bharti Public School decided to send soil from their ground, where the captain learned to play, all the way to London, where the men in blue are hoping to win India’s third title.

Star Sports on Friday tweeted that the school’s soil is going to London to ‘bless him.’ “The soil from @imVkohli’s school, where he learned to play cricket, is going to London to bless him,” read the tweet.

Kohli began his schooling at the Vishal Bharti before moving to the Saviour Convent in his ninth grade.

The Indian cricket team were the last to start their campaign at the ongoing World Cup in United Kingdom. The men in blue produced a clinical performance to beat South Africa in their first match by six wickets.

On Sunday, it will be a harden task for Kohli’s men when they take on the defending champions Australia in their second match at the Oval. India won the toss and opted to bat first.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: David Warner using bat ‘sensor’ to counter opposition threat
2 India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: India off to cautious start against Australia, both teams unchanged
3 India vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: What is the score of IND vs AUS