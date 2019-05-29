World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli meets Queen Elizabeth before opening ceremony

A day before the commencement of World Cup 2019 in England and Wales on Thursday, all the ten captains of the participating teams visited Buckingham Palace, meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at the iconic royal establishment.

Advertising

The visit came just before the opening ceremony, which was held at the London Mall, next to the Buckingham Palace. Former cricket greats like Vivian Richards, Anil Kumble, Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff were seen being involved in the ceremony which followed.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib shared a selfie on Twitter of all the ten captains travelling to the event on Wednesday.