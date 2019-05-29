World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli meets Queen Elizabeth before opening ceremony

Toggle Menu
All the ten captains of the World Cup 2019 teams visited Buckingham Palace, meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry, just before the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The captains of the ten World Cup 2019 teams with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (AP/PTI Photo)

A day before the commencement of World Cup 2019 in England and Wales on Thursday, all the ten captains of the participating teams visited Buckingham Palace, meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at the iconic royal establishment.

The visit came just before the opening ceremony, which was held at the London Mall, next to the Buckingham Palace. Former cricket greats like Vivian Richards, Anil Kumble, Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff were seen being involved in the ceremony which followed.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib shared a selfie on Twitter of all the ten captains travelling to the event on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth might have a secret word of advice for Eoin Morgan. Virat Kohli seems interested to know what the advice is, while Aaron Finch is just amused (AP Photo)
Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with all the World Cup captains. Prince Harry lingers in the background (AP Photo)
It was all smiles as Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli, captains of England and India, shook hands with the Queen (AP Photo)
Aaron Finch, Australia captain, shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth. Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza stands alongside him (AP Photo)
Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with West Indies captain Jason Holder. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne can be seen being effusive (AP Photo)
Prince Harry shakes hands with Virat Kohli, as Eoin Morgan and Mashrafe Mortaza look on (AP Photo)

