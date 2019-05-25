ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli expects lower order to be ready in case top-order struggles in overcast conditions

Indian top-order once again struggled in overcast conditions getting reduced to 4 for 39 against New Zealand in the warm-up game. Seeing how weather conditions will help bowlers swing the bowlers and trouble the batsmen with the new ball, skipper Virat Kohli expects his lower-order batsmen to be ready if a situation like this arises in upcoming World Cup 2019.

Advertising

Kohli’s decision to pose a challenge for his batting lineup led to Indian top-order collapse at Kennington Oval, London. Despite desperate efforts to revive the innings, India were bundled out for 179 in 39.4 overs.

In the post-match presentation, Kohli admitted that the batsmen were not able to execute the plans.

“Didn’t go to plan. Good challenge up front though. We can expect that in some places in England when conditions are overcast. From 50 for 4 to get to 180 was a good effort,” Kohli said after New Zealand registered an easy win over India in their first warm-up game.

Advertising

“In a tournament like the World Cup, the top order can go off sometimes, so Hardik getting runs, MS (Dhoni) absorbing pressure and Jadeja’s fifty, those were good positives.”

The 30-year-old lauded Indian bowlers’ effort and felt that the fielding and catching need to improve. “We bowled well — they were going at 4, 4.5 per over — and looking at that in isolation we did well. Fielders are going to play a crucial role, half chances will be massive. We’ll have to be precise in all three departments.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson felt content with how his team fared against one of the tournament favourites.

“With the new ball, there was a little bit of seam movement, not too much swing. We didn’t get too much from the spinners but hopefully we can get them some work in the second warm-up game,” Williamson said.

“It was quicker in the first innings than the second innings, it got slower later on.”

The Kiwi skipper tried out a few things in the warm-up game after ensuring his team’s win with a 114-run partnership with Ross Taylor.

“Henry (Nicholls) can bat at the top and in the middle. And with Tom’s (Curran) finger being injured, we wanted to have (Colin) Munro up there to give us options. We are trying to be flexible as we know Munro can be destructive.

“Facing a quality side like India and scoring some runs is always good,” he said.