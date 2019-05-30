WATCH: Virat Kohli bowls off spin in India’s training session

India had a team training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, the venue which will host the opening match of their World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa on June 5.

Advertising

Skipper Virat Kohli was seen rolling his arm around on the practice pitches, prompting many fans to jokingly suggest on Twitter that India do not need to look further than Kohli whenever they need a sixth bowler.

Virat Kohli has occasionally rolled his arm around in India colours, bowling off cutters and seam-up deliveries. He even has four ODI wickets and four T20I wickets to his name. The last time he bowled in ODIs, however, was in August 2017, against Sri Lanka.

He had bowled in the 2016 World T20 semi-final against West Indies. On that occasion, MS Dhoni opted to throw the ball to him when India needed to defend 7 runs in the last over, despite Ravichandran Ashwin still not having finished his quota of overs. Kohli, however, let down his skipper and India lost that game.

Hello and welcome to The Ageas Bowl, our venue for the first fixture at #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Dx5Hy920EG — BCCI (@BCCI) 30 May 2019

Later in the day, the Indian team was seen engaged in some high-intensity training drills.