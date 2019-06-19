World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted in London before India vs Afghanistan

Virat Kohli was spotted with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in London before team India’s next encounter vs Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southhampton.

It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites @AnushkaSharma in London. We haven’t worked much together but I have always admired her for her work & her cool attitude. Had fun talking to her about films, power of failure, army life & of course our favourite @imVkohli.🤓🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jNcvHpDPp8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 14 June 2019

This was after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had reportedly agreed to allow the wives and family members of India players and the support staff to stay with the team for a period of 15-days during the tournament.

The Indian team is in red-hot form after victories against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. However, Kohli in an interview with Wasim Akram stressed that they will not take minnows Afghanistan lightly.

“For sure, it’s very difficult to gain momentum in a tournament like the World Cup, and we want to win every game that we play. The fact that we have many days between each game is going to help a lot. We can recover, recoup, and motivation is back again. No game is easy in the World Cup, all teams are good, and we’re playing everyone once, so we have to be very professional on the day and execute all our plans.”

“The start has been very good for us, with one washout, but the other three games – the first one was very challenging, but the other two wins have been very convincing and very professional victories against two of the biggest sides in world cricket,” he added.